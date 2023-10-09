CM Stalin to launch Nilgiris Tahr project on Thursday

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that he would launch Nilgiris Tahr Project to conserve the state animal, on October 12.

In a tweet to mark The Nilgiris Tahr Day (October 7), Stalin said, “We dedicate 7th October every year as#NilgiriTahrDay in honour of Dr ERC Davidar whose Birthday falls on this day. Dr Davidar pioneered one of the first studies on#NilgiriTahr, the State animal of Tamil Nadu in 1975. The Nilgiris Tahr Project will be launched by me on 12th October 2023.”

It may be noted that the government announced the implementation of the Nilgiris Tahr Project at a cost of Rs 25.14 crore, which will be used during a period of 5 years from 2022 to 2027.

The project will follow a multi-pronged strategy, including synchronised surveys to estimate numbers of Nilgiri Tahr individuals through the use of Radio Telemetry, including Radio collaring and others.

The project will also have a major component to restore the fragmented habitats of the Tahr. Restoration of shola grasslands, which is the major habitat for the animal, would be taken up as a priority activity, a government order said.

It is estimated that there are 3,122 Nilgiri Tahr as per a World Wide Fund for Nature Report of 2015. Nilgiri Tahr is endemic to Western Ghats. “Valparai in Anamalai Tiger Reserve serves as a conducive habitat for Nilgiri Tahr.

Several pockets of Megamalai in Theni district, reserve forests in Nilgiri north and Kanniyakumari also do support Tahr population in the state. Tahr plays a crucial role in balancing the mountain ecosystem of Western Ghats,” saidd K Brinda of Biodiversity Conservation Foundation, Tiruchy.