CM Stalin to launch extension of Pudhumai Penn scheme in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin will launch the extension of the Pudhumai Penn scheme to female students of government-aided schools in the State and inaugurate a new mini Tidel park in Thoothukudi district.

Chief Minister Stalin will inaugurate the mini-Tidel park measuring 63,000 sq ft spread across the ground plus four floors in Thoothukudi on Sunday evening.

Constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 32.50 crore, the mini-Tidel park will consist of a food court, vehicle parking, gymnasium, auditorium and uninterrupted power supply.

The new Tidel park would generate jobs for thousands of youths in Thoothukudi and become a milestone in the development of information technology in Tamil Nadu.

Recently, the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister inaugurated a new IT park at Vilankurichi in Coimbatore and Pattabiram in Tiruvallur. The State government has already established mini Tidel parks in Villupuram, Tiruppur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Thoothukudi, Salem and Karaikudi, while efforts are on to set up parks in Madurai and Trichy.

A release issued by the State government said that the Chief Minister has been paying special attention to promoting IT development in the state, which has generated nearly 31 lakh jobs through Rs 10 lakh crore investments secured in the last three years in the incumbent regime.

The Chief Minister will also launch the extension of Pudhumai Penn scheme to female students of government-aided schools in the state.

The government had extended the scheme to boys named Tamil Pudhalvan scheme.

The enhanced scheme, which aims to empower female students, will provide a monthly stipend of Rs 1,000 to 75,028 beneficiaries studying from Class 6 to Class 12 in government-aided schools across the State, who are also pursuing higher education.

This initiative underscores the state government's commitment to promoting education and gender equality.