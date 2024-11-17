CM Stalin to kick off 3rd phase of ‘Reaching Your Roots’ tour on Dec 29

CHENNAI: The third phase of Chief Minister M K Stalin's unique initiative, Vergalai Thedi, to enable overseas Tamils from various countries to stay in touch with their roots in the State to promote culture and tradition will kick off on December 29. Visiting Tamils will be made cultural ambassadors, according to a release issued by the State government.

The third phase of the trip is scheduled to be implemented for a period of 15 days from December 29 to January 12, 2025.

The cultural tour includes workshops and cultural activities for the participants, who will take part in the grand 25th-anniversary celebrations commemorating the opening of the Thiruvalluvar Statue in Kanniyakumari on January 1, 2025.

Their trip which begins in Chennai will cover about 15 districts including Tiruchirapalli, Madurai, Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Kanniyakumari, Karaikudi, and Thanjavur. The tour will culminate with a grand celebration of 'World Tamil Diaspora Day 2025' that is scheduled to happen on January 11 and 12, 2025. The State government has invited interested Tamil youth from abroad to register on the official website of the Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department.

The programme is aimed at bringing Tamil diaspora students living abroad to visit heritage and historically significant sites to understand the State's rich heritage, culture and tradition.

An official release here said the Chief Minister had announced that 200 young students and children of Tamils will be selected and brought for a cultural tour of Tamil Nadu as a part of the initiative this year. The Non-Resident Tamils Welfare Department’s Vergalai Thedi ("Reaching Your Roots) has facilitated the participation of 157 Tamil youths to date.

In December 2023, 57 youth from Australia, Fiji, Sri Lanka and Canada took part in the first trip and in August 2024. 100 participants from South Africa, Uganda, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Fiji, Indonesia, Mauritius, Australia, Maldives, Canada, Myanmar, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, France and Germany took part. Their visit to historically significant sites across the State is arranged, providing an immersive experience designed to instil a deep appreciation for the rich heritage and cultural pride of Tamil Nadu.

Exposure to different aspects of Tamil language, culture, lifestyle and architecture are linked to the tour. Upon completion of the programme, these participants act as cultural ambassadors aiding in bridging Tamil Nadu with their respective countries through several activities including education and business collaboration, spreading Tamil language education and other cultural endeavours.

As part of this cultural tour programme, participants will be taken to several sites of historical and cultural significance including Kallanai Dam, Kanniyakumar Thiruvalluvar Statue, VOC Memorial, Keeladi archaeological sites, Pamban bridge, Chittannavasal, Kanadu Kathan Palace, Saraswathi Mahal Library, Thanjavur Lord Brahadeeswara Temple, Dharasuram Temple, and Mamallapuram Temples, listed in UNESCO heritage sites list.