CM Stalin to inspect road works in Chennai this week

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday reviewed the monsoon preparedness of the state ahead of the Northeast monsoon season and instructed his ministers and officials to ensure that the roads are good in the state.

Stalin also said that he would inspect the roads in the state beginning with the city this week.

Speaking during the monsoon preparedness meeting with officials of various departments at the state secretariat, Stalin said that he has been continuously receiving complaints about poor quality of roads in many areas, including Chennai and its suburbs.

Admitting that roads were severely damaged in many districts too, the CM said that there have been reports of commuters put through severe hardship besides meeting with minor accidents, which is unacceptable.

I will inspect roads in person: CM

Stating that people were adversely affected by storm water drain, drinking water, metro rail and TNEB works besides inadequate maintenance of old roads, the CM said that the scenario must change and the roads in the state must be laid in a manner lauded by the people.

"I don't mean to just advise you. Ministers, government secretaries and department heads must pay strict attention to it. I have also planned to go on field inspection and hold reviews on the progress of the road works to ensure road quality, " he added.

Announcing that he would inspect the roads in Chennai this week, Stalin said that he has decided to directly inspect roads in all the districts he tours hereafter.

Strictly instructing the departments undertaking road works to ensure quality and expedite the projects, the CM asked the departments to take all preventive measures to protect people from the damages caused by the northeast monsoon in Chennai.

The CM also instructed the concerned departments to complete the ongoing storm water drain construction and desliting works soon.

Asking the officials to make efforts to provide cyclone, storm and wind speed warning to fishermen who set out to the sea for deep sea fishing, the CM said that integrated mock drills involving all departments must be conducted for monsoon preparedness in all districts.

Stalin also advised all departments to coordinate with the disaster management departments to make sure that the state does not suffer life and property loss like it did a few years ago.

State municipal administration minister K N Nehru, Rural Development minister I Periyasamy, PWD minister E V Velu, agriculture minister MRK Panneerselvam, revenue cum disaster management minister KKSSR Ramachandran and state finance minister Thangam Thennarasu among others took part in the meeting