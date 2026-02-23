CM Stalin to inaugurate key projects in Kanniyakumari

According to a statement issued by R Mahesh, Kanniyakumari East District DMK Secretary and Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation, the Chief Minister will depart from Chennai by a private flight at 10 am and arrive at Thoothukudi airport.

From there, he will travel by road to the Kanniyakumari district. At 11 am, a grand reception will be accorded to the Chief Minister at the Mahadhanapuram four-lane road roundabout in Agastheeswaram Town Panchayat. The reception will be organised by the DMK’s Kanyakumari East district unit under the leadership of R Mahesh.