CM Stalin to inaugurate key projects in Kanniyakumari

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin will visit Kanniyakumari district on Tuesday (February 24) to participate in a series of official programmes and inaugurate key development projects.
According to a statement issued by R Mahesh, Kanniyakumari East District DMK Secretary and Mayor of Nagercoil Corporation, the Chief Minister will depart from Chennai by a private flight at 10 am and arrive at Thoothukudi airport.
From there, he will travel by road to the Kanniyakumari district. At 11 am, a grand reception will be accorded to the Chief Minister at the Mahadhanapuram four-lane road roundabout in Agastheeswaram Town Panchayat. The reception will be organised by the DMK’s Kanyakumari East district unit under the leadership of R Mahesh.
At noon, CM Stalin will inaugurate the Silver Jubilee Memorial Arch constructed for Rs 1.45 crore near the Government Guest House in Kanniyakumari to commemorate the 25th anniversary of the Tiruvalluvar statue. The memorial arch has been built as part of efforts to enhance the tourism and cultural significance of the iconic landmark.
Later in the evening, at 5.30 pm., the Chief Minister will inaugurate a statue of M Karunanidhi along with an exhibition of memorabilia related to CM Stalin at Kalladivilai in Nagercoil. At 6.30 pm, he will unveil a statue of Ponnappa Nadar at the SCP Ramasamy Iyer Memorial Park complex located at Neppamoodu Junction in Nagercoil.
The Chief Minister will stay overnight at the Government Guest House in Nagercoil. On Wednesday (February 25), CM Stalin will attend a major government function at 9 am at the Concordia School Ground in Nagercoil.
During the event, he is scheduled to inaugurate completed development projects and lay the foundation stones for several new initiatives implemented under various state welfare schemes.
Following the programme, the Chief Minister will travel by road to Thoothukudi airport and depart for Chennai by flight at 12.30 p.m. The district unit has called upon party functionaries at all levels, including state and district executives, general council members, city, union, town, area, and branch secretaries, to participate in all programmes during the Chief Minister’s visit.
Meanwhile, drones and unmanned aerial vehicles have been banned for two days in view of Chief Minister MK Stalin’s visit, Kanniyakumari Collector Alagumeena stated in a press release.
The ban will be in force tomorrow and the day after for security reasons. The district administration will take legal action against those who violate the order and operate drones or other unmanned aerial vehicles