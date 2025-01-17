CM Stalin to embark on two-day visit to Sivaganga district

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is scheduled to undertake a two-day official visit to Sivaganga district on January 21 and 22, as part of his ongoing efforts to review the implementation of various government schemes and projects across the state.

On January 21, CM Stalin will arrive in Trichy from Chennai and subsequently travel by road to Karaikudi, where he will inaugurate a newly established library at the Alagappa University.

The library has been set up through the initiatives of former Union Finance Minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Later in the evening, Stalin will attend a public meeting organised by DMK in Karaikudi, where he is expected to address the gathering.

On January 22, he will attend a welfare assistance distribution program at the Government Arts College in Sivaganga district, where he will hand over various benefits to eligible beneficiaries under different government schemes.

During his visit, Stalin will also engage in a series of high-level meetings with district officials, review the progress of ongoing development projects, and interact with beneficiaries of various government welfare programs.

Over the past few months, he has already conducted similar visits to several districts, including Coimbatore, Erode, Villupuram, Vellore and Virudhunagar.

After completing his two-day visit to Sivaganga district, Stalin will proceed to Chennai via Madurai on January 22.