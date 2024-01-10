CM Stalin to dedicate Madurai stadium this month, says Velu

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin has given his consent to inaugurate the Jallikattu stadium at Keelakarai village near Alanganallur in Madurai this month, PWD Minister EV Velu said on Tuesday.

“The stadium, which has been built in a grand style and equipped with all necessary infrastructure, is the first of its kind in India,” said the Minister. The stadium was constructed in just a span of 10 months at a cost of Rs 61.38 crore and has been designed to accommodate around 4,500 spectators in three decks. It also features a museum to showcase the tradition of the sport of valour.

Regarding the debated over the naming of the stadium after Kalaignar, Minister Velu said, “What’s there to object about the christening of the stadium after Kalaignar. It’s M Karunanidhi, the five-time chief minister, who played an instrumental role in the struggle to resume Jallikattu.”

Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Collector MS Sangeetha and others were present.