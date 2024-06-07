CM Stalin to chair meet of DMK's newly elected MPs in Chennai on June 8

CHENNAI: DMK's newly elected Members of Parliament (MPs) are set to convene for a meeting on June 7 in Chennai. The meeting, scheduled for 6:30 PM at Anna Arivalayam's Kalaignar Arangam, was announced by DMK General Secretary Durai Murugan.

In the wake of the recent parliamentary elections, where the DMK-led alliance secured victory in all 40 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, the incoming MPs will soon take their oaths as part of the new Central government. The upcoming meeting will serve as an opportunity for the party leadership to orient the MPs regarding their roles and responsibilities.

READ MORE: 9/10 Lok Sabha members from Tamil Nadu are crorepatis, finds ADR analysis

Durai Murugan stressed the importance of attendance, urging all newly elected DMK MPs to be present for the session.

With Chief Minister MK Stalin presiding over the meeting, the focus will be on providing essential guidance and support to the incoming members as they prepare to represent their constituents at the national level.

ALSO READ: Modi will become PM owing to 'borrowed benevolence,' says DMK