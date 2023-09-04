CM Stalin to chair DMK MPs meet at party HQ in Chennai on Sept 16

CHENNAI: MPs of the ruling DMK would meet here on September 16 to discuss the party’s floor strategy for the special five-day session of the Parliament.

An announcement made by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said that Stalin would chair the meeting of the party Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs at the auditorium in party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10.30am on September 16.

The agenda of the meeting, as per the announcement, would be the special five-day session of the Parliament from September 18.

Though the Parliament secretariat has not officially or conclusively stated the actual agenda of the special Parliament session, it has been widely reported that the ruling BJP could take up the “one nation, one election”, women reservation bill and uniform civil code, all or one of them, in the special session.

The opposition, including DMK has already expressed its vehement opposition to the one nation, one election proposal of the union government which has already set up a high level committee led by former president Ram Nath Kovind to assess the modalities involved, mainly the Constitutional amendments required to implement the uniform election.