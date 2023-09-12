CM Stalin to chair Collectors, Police officers conference on Oct 3,4

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin will hold a review of the state law and order and implementation of various welfare schemes of the state in a two-day conference of district collectors and police officers in the first week of October.



A release issued by the state government said that chief minister would chair the review meeting of district collectors, police officers and first officials at the state secretariat on October 3 and 4.

District administration, law and order situation in the state and status of implementation of various welfare projects of the government would be the agenda of the meeting to be attended by IAS, IPS and IFS officers.