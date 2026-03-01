CM Stalin to celebrate 73rd birthday on March 1

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin will celebrate his 73rd birthday on Sunday. On the occasion, he will pay floral tributes at the memorials of former Chief Ministers CN Annadurai and his father, M Karunanidhi.
He will also visit Periyar Thidal to pay homage at the memorial of social reformer Periyar EV Ramasamy. Later, the Chief Minister is scheduled to visit Anna Arivalayam, the headquarters of the DMK located in Teynampet, to receive greetings from party functionaries and cadres.
With the state heading into an election season, party leaders and cadres are planning to mark the occasion in a grand manner across Tamil Nadu.