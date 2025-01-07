CM Stalin slams UGC bid to grant Governor more authority in VC appointments

CHENNAI: Slamming the union government for the new UGC guidelines granting governors broader powers in the appointment of vice-chancellors of universities, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday said that the state would fight the ‘unconstitutional’ and ‘unacceptable’ move legally and politically.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP regime for the assault on federalism, Stalin, in a message posted on his ‘X’ page, said, “The new UGC regulations granting Governors broader control over VC appointments and allowing non-academics to hold these posts are a direct assault on federalism and state rights. This authoritarian move by the Union BJP government seeks to centralise power and undermine democratically elected state governments.”

Emphasising that education must remain in the hands of those chosen by the people, not dictated by Governors acting at the BJP government’s behest, Stslin said, “Education is a subject under the Concurrent List in our Constitution, and hence we consider the move of the UGC to issue this notification unilaterally as unconstitutional. This overreach is unacceptable, and Tamil Nadu will fight it legally and politically.”

Stalin also added that Tamil Nadu, which leads the nation with the highest number of top-ranking HEIs, will not stay silent as our institutions are stripped of autonomy. The UGC guidelines have been notified by the union government against the backdrop of a face-off between the state government and Raj Bhavan over the issue of the inclusion of a UGC nominee in the search panel for identifying potential V-CS for the varsities in Tamil Nadu. At least half a dozen universities in the state remain headless without V-Cs in the state over a dispute between the Raj Bhavan and Fort St George in the search panel constitution.