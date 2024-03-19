CM Stalin slams Shobha for “reckless statement” on Rameswaram Café blast case

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday strongly condemned union minister Shobha Karandlaje of BJP for her 'reckless' statement on the Rameshwaram Café Blast case and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his party members must stop engaging in dirty divisive politics immediately.



In a message posted on his 'X' page, Stalin said, "One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the#RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this divisive rhetoric of BJP."

Strongly condemn Union BJP Minister @ShobhaBJP's reckless statement. One must either be an NIA official or closely linked to the #RameshwaramCafeBlast to make such claims. Clearly, she lacks the authority for such assertions. Tamilians and Kannadigas alike will reject this… https://t.co/wIgk4oK3dh — M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) March 19, 2024

Seeking appropriate legal action against Shobha for causing threat to peace, harmony and national unity, Stalin said, "From the Prime Minister to cadre, everyone in the BJP should stop engaging in this dirty divisive politics at once. ECI must take note of this hate speech and initiate stringent action immediately."



Echoing his CM's views, Tamil Nadu sports minister Udhayanidhi Stalin condemned the "venomous statement" and said, "I wonder how the BJP minister arrived at such an outrageous claim when the NIA is investigating the Rameswaram Cafe Blast case matter? The deplorable divisive politics of the BJP has hit a new low. I'm sure the Tamils and our Kannadiga brothers and sisters will reject the disgusting claims of the BJP. I urge the NIA to investigate her. ECI must act against her for hate speech which seeks to threaten the unity and harmony of our great nation."