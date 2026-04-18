CM Stalin slams BJP led Union government, thanks INDIA bloc leaders

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK President MK Stalin on Saturday flayed the BJP-led government at the Centre and accused it of having tried to divide the people as North and South, weaken and defeat them, redraw India’s political map for their own gains but INDIA stood together and defeated their designs.
In a social media post, Stalin hailing the INDIA bloc leaders for unitedly defeating the Constitutional (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of 2011 census to expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill providing 33% quota in Legislatures.
The blows the BJP would be facing in the coming days must be far more decisive, Stalin said and stressed the importance of continuing to stand united as one Opposition in this regard as this was only the beginning. “A big thanks to the leaders of INDIA,” the CM wrote on X handle. “I thank my brother, Rahul Gandhi, for voicing our concerns against the delimitation bill that the BJP tried to rush through without consultation or consensus.”
Stalin said, “I thank Sonia Gandhi, Kharge, Pinarayi Vijayan, D Raja, Revanth Reddy, Siddaramaiah, Mamata, Akhilesh Yadav and all Opposition leaders. They (BJP) tried to divide us as North and South, to weaken and defeat us, and to redraw India's political map for their own gain. But INDIA stood together and defeated their design. This is only the beginning. The blows the BJP will face in the coming days must be far more decisive. For that, we must continue to stand united as one Opposition.”