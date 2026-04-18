CM Stalin slams BJP led Union government, thanks INDIA bloc leaders

In a social media post, Stalin hailing the INDIA bloc leaders for unitedly defeating the Constitutional (131st Amendment) Bill, which sought to redistribute Lok Sabha seats on the basis of 2011 census to expedite the implementation of the Women's Reservation Bill providing 33% quota in Legislatures.

The blows the BJP would be facing in the coming days must be far more decisive, Stalin said and stressed the importance of continuing to stand united as one Opposition in this regard as this was only the beginning. “A big thanks to the leaders of INDIA,” the CM wrote on X handle. “I thank my brother, Rahul Gandhi, for voicing our concerns against the delimitation bill that the BJP tried to rush through without consultation or consensus.”