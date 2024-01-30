CM Stalin showcases state’s investment potential in Spain

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday reportedly showcased the investment opportunities and potential of Tamil Nadu among the industry captains of Spain in capital Madrid.

CM Stalin, who has led a government delegation of bureaucrats to Europe, reportedly met the industry associations and representatives of leading industries of Spain on Monday evening in the Spanish capital.

Embarking on a maiden European business tour since assuming office in May 2021, the Chief Minister was received by Indian Ambassador for Spain Dinesh Patnaik in Madrid.

In a message posted on his ‘X’ handle mid Monday, the CM said, “Arrived in Spain! First European tour after assuming office. Ambassador Dinesh Patnaik offered a grand reception with the consulate officers. I will meet with the industry associations and representatives of major firms in Spain later in the evening. I will highlight the opportunities and youth potential in Tamil Nadu to attract investments.”

According to an official release issued by the state government, the investors’ conclave was being hosted by the Chief Minister. State Industries Minister TRB Raaja has also accompanied CM Stalin on the multinational foreign tour also covering Australia.