CM Stalin should be held responsible for IAF air show tragedy, says EPS

COIMBATORE: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) on Monday blamed the State government’s negligent attitude to have cost the lives of people during IAF’s air show in Chennai.

Addressing the media, after participating in a party meeting, the Leader of Opposition said that Chief Minister MK Stalin should be held responsible for the death of five persons and the hospitalisation of more than 300 persons.

“Large crowds turned up to watch the air show on the invitation of Chief Minister MK Stalin. But, the government did not take adequate safety measures and basic facilities. Such a tragedy would have been avoided if arrangements were in place by gauging the turnout of visitors. It is a failure on the part of both the intelligence department and state machinery,” he said.

Condemning the delay in payment of salary to teachers and professors employed in government-aided colleges; Palaniswami demanded the State government to immediately release their pending salaries.

Claiming that the State government’s antagonistic approach towards the central government is the reason for its inability to get funds on time for the metro train project brought out during the AIADMK regime in Chennai, the AIADMK leader said almost 50 per cent of stormwater drain works were completed during the AIADMK regime.

“However, even 40 months after assuming power, the DMK government is delaying without completing its works. There is a possibility of flooding in Chennai during rains,” he said.