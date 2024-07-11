CM Stalin set to launch 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme in Dharmapuri today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin is all set to inaugurate the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' ('CM with people') scheme at 11.30 am in Dharmapuri district today. The inauguration event will be held at the Palayampudur Panchayat Government Higher Secondary School near Nallampalli.

The 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' initiative aims at conducting special camps in urban and rural areas to redress grievances relating to 13 key state government departments.

After the inauguration, the camps will be inaugurated across districts today by the respective ministers and collectors. MPs and MLAs too will participate in the camps, as per the CM's orders.

A total of 2,500 camps will be conducted to provide services under the 'Makkaludan Mudalvar' scheme in 12,500 village panchayats.



Previously, camps had been set up in urban areas in the first phase of the scheme in December 2023.

CM Stalin had emphasised to the authorities that government services should be easily accessible to citizens. "They should not come to us for these services. We should go in search of them."

Hence, the 'Makkaludan Mudhalvar' scheme is being implemented with the objective of 'Ungalai Thedi, Ungal Ooril' ('Bringing Services to Your Doorstep') scheme, he added.

The camps will be attended by the Tamil Nadu Electricity Board, the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats, the Department of Revenue, the Department of Cooperatives, the Department of Food and Consumer Protection, the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the Department of Police, the Department of Medical and Public Welfare, the Department of Persons with Disabilities, the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, the Department of Social Welfare and Women Rights, the Department of Animal Husbandry-Dairy-Fishermen Welfare, the Department of Labour Welfare and Skill Development, the Department of Adi Dravidian and Tribal Welfare, the Department of Backward, Most Backward, and Minority Welfare, and the Department of Livelihood Credit Assistance.

Petitions can be submitted by beneficiaries for 44 services across these 15 departments.

These petitions will be uploaded to computers, and immediate action would be taken by the concerned officers.