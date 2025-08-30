CM Stalin seeks views from State CMs, leaders of political parties on Central-State ties

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has wrote to CMs of various States and leaders of political parties seeking their views on the questionnaire prepared by a Committee constituted by his Government on Centre-State relations.

In the letter, a copy of which has been shared with the media, Stalin observed that due to successive constitutional amendments, Union legislations and central policies have gradually "tilted the delicate balance of powers in favour of the Central government."

"Large Ministries exist at the Union level that duplicate state functions and influence or even dictate State priorities through conditionalities attached to Finance Commission grants, one-size-fits-all guidelines for Centrally Sponsored schemes, mandatory work-by-work approvals and intrusive micromanagement of implementation," he said in the letter.

"Today, we stand at a defining moment. The need of the hour is to reassess these developments and create a future framework that strengthens true federalism," Stalin said on Friday.

Referring to the High-Level committee constituted by his Government on Union-State relations and chaired by former Supreme Court Judge Justice Kurian Joseph, Stalin said former Indian Maritime University Vice-Chancellor K Ashok Vardhan Shetty and former Vice-Chairman of the Tamil Nadu Planning Commission M Naganathan are the Members of the panel.

To guide its work, Stalin said, the committee has prepared an online questionnaire to solicit the views of all States and Union Territories," and that it was launched by him on August 23 at a National seminar on Centre and State relations.

He sought the Chief Ministers and the political leaders to give their personal attention and direct the concerned departments to examine the questionnaire and provide detailed responses.

"Your active participation will be invaluable in shaping a document that reflects the collective will of all States, and in reinforcing the federal foundations of our nation," Stalin said.

He noted that such an endeavour rises above politics and partisanship. "Together, let us renew the federal spirit of our Constitution and bequeath to future generations a Union that is both strong and just, both united and truly federal," he said.