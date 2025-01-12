CM Stalin seeks EAM Jaishankar’s intervention to secure release of apprehended TN fishermen

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday urged the Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to take immediate diplomatic action to secure the release of Indian fishermen apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy.

In a letter to Jaishankar, Stalin expressed deep concern over the recurring incidents of apprehension of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, which has created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the fishing communities.

Citing a recent incident, Stalin stated that eight fishermen from Rameswaram were apprehended by the Sri Lankan Navy on January 12, 2025, along with their two t fishing boats bearing Registration Nos. IND-TN-10-MM-159 and IND-TN-10-MM-879.

Stalin emphasised that the frequent apprehensions of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy have resulted in significant economic hardship for the fishing communities, as their traditional source of income is being severely affected.

"The apprehensions have created a sense of fear and uncertainty among the fishing communities, and it is imperative that we take immediate action to secure the release of our fishermen and their boats," Stalin said in the letter.

The Chief Minister requested Jaishankar to take strong and coordinated efforts through diplomatic channels to secure the release of all apprehended fishermen and their boats at the earliest.