CM Stalin secures Rs 7,500 Cr investment from Hinduja Group; Rs 15,516 Cr commitments across UK, Germany

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has secured an investment commitment of Rs 7,500 crore from the UK-based Hinduja Group during his ongoing “TN Rising Europe” investment drive. The MoU, signed on Saturday, will support cell and battery manufacturing for electric vehicles, battery energy storage systems, and charging infrastructure in Tamil Nadu, creating over 1,000 jobs.

The Hinduja Group will channel investments through its companies to expand Tamil Nadu’s electric mobility ecosystem, reinforcing the state’s efforts to position itself as a hub for EV and battery technologies.

In addition, AstraZeneca announced a Rs 176 crore expansion of its Global Innovation and Technology Centre (GITC) in Chennai. This marks the company’s third investment in Tamil Nadu within two years. The GITC supports AstraZeneca’s global operations through research, artificial intelligence, and technology-based healthcare solutions.

Including the Hinduja Group and AstraZeneca commitments, Tamil Nadu has secured Rs 8,496 crore in the UK leg of the Chief Minister’s visit, generating 2,293 jobs. Earlier agreements in the UK covered sectors such as global capability centres, manufacturing, textile technology, and design education.

The overall investment commitments from the UK and Germany now stand at Rs 15,516 crore through 52 MoUs, with a potential to create 17,613 jobs. The Germany leg alone brought in Rs 7,020 crore through 26 MoUs, covering aerospace, deep technology, railways, automotive, and electronics.

The Chief Minister’s delegation is scheduled to continue discussions with investors as part of the Europe investment drive.