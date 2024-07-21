'CM Stalin schemes helped TN top in local administration'

CHENNAI: The State Government on Sunday stated Tamil Nadu excelled in India in the Local Administration, due to the countless development schemes of the Stalin-led DMK government in the last three years.

According to the release issued by the state government, the Stalin-led DMK government has implemented the Town Panchayat Development scheme at a cost of Rs 2,391.72 crore in the last three years.

"Various road development projects at a cost of Rs 1,414 crore, Kalaignar Urban Development Scheme at a cost of Rs 1,412 crore, New bus stands and markets at a cost of Rs 201.5 crore, Fixation of LED street lights at a cost of Rs 155.56 crore and Iyothee Thass Residence Development Scheme at a cost of Rs 51.81 crore were implemented in 490 town panchayats in the last three years, " the release read.

The Town Panchayat administration is working to improve the quality of life of the people, improve basic infrastructure facilities and create employment opportunities and for a growing urban population, these initiatives are considered critical, it noted.

"Various schemes are being implemented in the Local Administration department to provide the amenities needed by the people. Due to the multiple welfare schemes of the Stalin-led DMK government, Tamil Nadu excelled in India in the Local Administration, " added the release.