CM Stalin sanctions Rs 50 lakh to extend financial aid, relief measures to 370 Tamil families in Delhi Madrasi Camp

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday issued an order to sanction Rs 50 lakh from the CM’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) for the rehabilitation of Tamils in Madrasi Camp, a slum settlement in South Delhi.

In a statement, the CM said that each of the 370 Tamil families, who have been evacuated from the slum following a Delhi High Court order, would receive financial aid of Rs 8,000. This would be a one-time financial assistance from the CMPRF. The state government would also distribute rice, wheat and other groceries worth Rs 4,000 to each family along with the cash assistance.

It may be recalled that the CM had instructed the authorities at Tamil Nadu House in the national capital, on 13 June, to facilitate families who wish to return to their native villages in TN.

