CM Stalin sanctions funds for surplus canal at Sellur

MADURAI: Considering the immediate need to construct a concrete kanmoi (surplus canal) at Sellur in Madurai for channelisation, Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday ordered to set aside funds of Rs11.90 crore to establish the facility for a permanent solution to prevent any flooding.

After paying homage to freedom fighter U Muthuramalinga Thevar at Pasumpon, Ramanathapuram district, the Chief Minister convened a meeting to review works implemented in the restoration of rain-hit Madurai.

During the meeting, which was attended by Commercial Taxes Minister P Moorthy, Information Technology Minister PTR Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, Collector MS Sangeetha, Commissioner of Corporation C Dinesh Kumar, the Chief Minister was informed that Sellur in Madurai city was the worst hit by the recent heavy downpour and the authorities felt the need for constructing a concrete kanmoi at a 290-metre length to prevent any flooding in Sellur.

Meanwhile, Stalin eulogised late freedom fighter U Muthuramalinga Thevar as a courageous leader after paying floral tributes on the occasion of 117th Thevar Jayanthi and 62nd Guru Puja.

Incidentally, Muthuramalinga Thevar’s birth anniversary and death anniversary fall on the same date.

Upon his arrival in Temple City, the Chief Minister, garlanded a huge statue of the freedom fighter at Goripalayam junction here.

On Monday, the government inaugurated a newly built Thevar Arangam, which could serve as a protective shelter to limit exposure to sun and rain, at a cost of Rs 1.55 crore in Pasumpon.

Governor RN Ravi, Edappadi K Palaniswami, Tamilisai Soundararajan, O Panneerselvam, TTV Dhinakaran, VK Sasikala, and Seeman, were among the leaders who paid their homage.