CM Stalin Rs 78.41 cr Ramnad housing project; unveils GD Naidu statue

With the launch, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TUHDB) has constructed around 75,000 houses under 210 housing schemes across the State since 2021, the government said on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister also inaugurated a hill pathway to the Subramania Swamy Temple in Namakkal. In addition, he opened several buildings constructed by the Rural Development Department and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a combined cost of Rs. 141.09 crore.