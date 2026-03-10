CM Stalin Rs 78.41 cr Ramnad housing project; unveils GD Naidu statue

CHENNAI: In a major launch spree, Chief Minister MK Stalin unveiled tenements constructed at a cost of Rs 78.41 crore in the Ramanathapuram district through a video conference from the Secretariat.
With the launch, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board (TUHDB) has constructed around 75,000 houses under 210 housing schemes across the State since 2021, the government said on Tuesday.
The Chief Minister also inaugurated a hill pathway to the Subramania Swamy Temple in Namakkal. In addition, he opened several buildings constructed by the Rural Development Department and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board at a combined cost of Rs. 141.09 crore.
Chief Minister MK Stalin also unveiled the statue of renowned industrialist and science enthusiast GD Naidu at VOC Park in Coimbatore, also through video conferencing from the Secretariat.
Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers EV Velu and MP Saminathan, and Chief Secretary N Muruganandam participated in the virtual launch event.