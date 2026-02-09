CM Stalin rolls out meal scheme expansion to 1 lakh more cleanliness staff

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Monday launched the expansion of the free meal scheme to benefit one lakh more cleanliness workers in urban local bodies (ULBs).
The expansion, launched by the Chief Minister during an event at Polivakkam in Tiruvallur district, would benefit 48,768 workers in 24 Corporations, 29,556 workers in 145 Municipalities, and 21,910 workers in 479 town panchayats.
CM Stalin said in the social media post X, "We would provide more welfare initiatives and would stand by the sanitation workers."
The government is providing housing facilities, loan assistance for entrepreneurship, life insurance, and educational assistance for the children of sanitation workers, in addition to meals packed in a Thermal Carrying Bag.
The nutritious three-meals-a-day scheme was launched on November 15 in Chennai to benefit over 31,000 sanitation workers in the corporation areas, aiming to improve their health and working conditions, as they begin the day's work early in the morning.
Under the scheme implemented across all 200 wards of the Chennai Corporation, workers are provided meals in tiffin boxes.
On Monday, Stalin launched the expanded programme and took selfies with the sanitation workers at the government function.
