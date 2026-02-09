CM Stalin rolls out meal scheme expansion to 1 lakh more cleanliness staff

The expansion, launched by the Chief Minister during an event at Polivakkam in Tiruvallur district, would benefit 48,768 workers in 24 Corporations, 29,556 workers in 145 Municipalities, and 21,910 workers in 479 town panchayats.

CM Stalin said in the social media post X, "We would provide more welfare initiatives and would stand by the sanitation workers."

The government is providing housing facilities, loan assistance for entrepreneurship, life insurance, and educational assistance for the children of sanitation workers, in addition to meals packed in a Thermal Carrying Bag.