CM Stalin reviews trends with Chennai, suburb candidates

At the meeting, Stalin instructed candidates to maintain strict vigil at counting centres, where Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and related materials are stored, stressing the need to closely monitor the process until the counting day.

Following the review, the Chief Minister is set to leave for Kodaikanal on Saturday for a four-day stay with his family and is expected to return on April 29. The southern part of the hill station is always a sentimental place for Chief Minister Stalin. He used to stay after the 2021 polling ended. It continued in the 2024 Parliament election also. After the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, he stayed for a short while. This sentiment continues in this election; he leaves for Kodaikanal on Saturday.