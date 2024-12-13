CM Stalin reviews rain situation in 3 southern districts of TN

CHENNAI: As heavy battered three southern districts crippling normal life, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday reviewed the situation and discussed the arrangements put in place with the respective District Collectors.

Stalin inspected the State Emergency Control Centre at Ezhilagam in the city and interacted with the Collectors via video-conferencing and reviewed the rain situation, the precautionary measures and rescue and relief measures put in place in the southern districts.

Talking to reporters later, the Chief Minister said that there were no reports of any major damages from the three southern districts which has received very heavy rains and the government has geared up to face any kind of situation.

"Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts have received heavy rainfall. Already, I held review meetings with district collectors and deputed senior officers to monitor and oversee the situation and arrangements made there", he said.

Observing that there are no reports of major damages in these rain-hit districts, he said the government was ready to make all arrangements to face any kind of situation.

Asked if he had deputed Ministers to the rain-hit districts, the Chief Minister said Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran has already been deputed to Tenkasi.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru was earlier sent to Tirunelveli. However, he returned to Trichy which also received heavy rainfall. "Now we have advised him to visit Tirunelveli again," he added.

On the inadequate allocation of disaster relief funds to Tamil Nadu and Kerala for relief and rehabilitation works, he said, the DMK MPs had raised the issued in Parliament.

"We are continuously pressing the Centre to allot necessary funds. "If you (Media) write continuously, it will be a big pressure on the union government."

Asked whether the funds allocated so far were sufficient, MK Stalin said, "No. how could it be sufficient...it is insufficient".

To a query on theprecautionary measures taken by the government before releasing water from reservoirs, he said that only after issuing necessary warnings water was released from the reservoirs.

People have been evacuated to safer places and in some areas they have been shifted to relief camps, he added. To a question on the Union Cabinet giving the nod for introducing the One Nation, One Election Bill in Parliament, Mr Stalin said he had issued a clear statement yesterday itself.

"Together we will oppose it as firmly as we can", he said. On whether the DMK and its allies would organise joint protests, he said, "Let us see. Will think about it".