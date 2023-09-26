CM Stalin reviews law and order ahead of LS elections 2024

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday instructed the state police to keep law and order under check in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Reviewing the law and order situation of the state at the state secretariat, Stalin said, "The next seven to eight months are very important in Tamil Nadu. A few important death anniversaries and religious festivals take place during this period."

"The Parliamentary elections are set to take place next year. Hence, strict vigil must be kept to ensure that law and order situation does not arise in the state during this period, " the CM added, instructing the lowest to the highest ranking officers to closely monitor every development and act immediately.

Advising the intelligence inspectors in every district of the state intelligence machinery to analyze and initiate immediate follow up action on the inputs received, Stalin said that the intelligence inputs must be immediately passed on to the officers of the law and order and crime divisions and acted upon.

Asking the officials to go on special patrol duty in areas where women meet in large numbers like schools and colleges to ensure their safety, the CM instructed the officials to ensure that chargesheets are filed in 60 days and punishment secured for child sexual offenders under POCSO Act.

The CM also ordered the cops to intensify the crackdown against ganja and illicit arrack in the state.

State chief secretary Shiv Das Meena, home secretary P Amutha, DGP Shankar Jiwal, greater Chennai city police commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore and Tambaram commissioner A Amalraj and Avadi commissioner K Sankar took part in the meeting