CM Stalin reviews flood situation in Marakkanam

CHENNAI: Chief minister MK Stalin, who left for rain ravaged Villupuram to review the flood situation, made his first pit stop at Marakkanam on the Eastern Coast.

Accompanied by state MSME minister T M Anbarasan , state revenue secretary Amudha and senior officials, chief Minister Stalin inquired about the relief works with local officials deployed on field in Marakkanam.

An officer engaged in relief works was heard telling the CM that there was some shortage of electricity department staff yesterday in undertaking relief works and they have started arriving today to repair and restore the power infrastructure there. Chief Minister Stalin is expected to hold a detailed review of the rescue and relief works with officials of various departments in Villupuram district. He is also expected to visit the relief Centres in marakkam, Vikravandi, and Villupuram Taluks.