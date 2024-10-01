CM Stalin responsible for man's death after fall in stormwater drain: Palaniswami

CHENNAI: Expressing condolence to the family of a 35-year-old man, who fell into a partially covered stormwater drain and died on Sunday in Ashok Nagar, Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami said Chief Minister MK Stalin should be held responsible for the death of the youth and demanded the government to announce solatium of Rs 25 lakh to the victim's family.

The untoward incident, which occurred on Sunday in Ashok Nagar, indicates that the administration of the Greater Chennai Corporation and Stalin-led government is least concerned about the safety of the public.

"The incident indicates that the CM, who gives paramount importance to his family, is least concerned about the public," Palaniswami said in his post in X.

The Sunday incident has also exposed the mismanagement of the Chennai Corporation.

The recent rain, recording 10 cm, exposed the poor implementation of stormwater rain, besides potholes, overflowing of sewage, mixing of sewage into drinking water and parks turning into breeding sources of mosquitoes in the city showing the poor administration of the urban local body, the AIADMK general secretary said.