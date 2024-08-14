CM Stalin releases souvenir chronicling three years achievement of DMK govt at Secretariat

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin released a souvenir chronicling the three-year achievements of his government on Wednesday.

Published by ‘Tamilarasu’ magazine of the state information and publicity department, Chief Minister unveiled the achievement report titled “Thalai siranda moonradu! Thalai nimirthna Tamilnadu” (Glorious three years! Resurgent Tamilnadu) in a function held at the state secretariat this morning.

Referring to the reports of Niti Aayog acknowledging the achievements of Tamil Nadu at the national level on various fronts, a release issued by the state government in this regard said that the achievement book published by the information department has documented the department-wise implementation of various schemes introduced by the Dravidian model government in the last three years and their successes.

The souvenir consists of essays by eminent personalities like former West Bengal governor Gopal Krishna Gandhi who has written on “Welfare of Tamil Nadu ensured”.

“Vidiyal Payanam - a social justice scheme” authored by deputy chairman of the state planning commission J Jayaranjan, “Uniqueness of the Dravidian model ideology” authored by Thousand Lights MLA Dr Ezhilan Naganathan and “Pioneering achievements of the three year regime” written by professor Rajan Kurai besides articles written by advocate A Arulmozhi, educationist Jayaprakash Gandhi and Mr Kanagaraj of CPIM were also feature in the achievement book.

State Tamil Development Minister M P Saminathan and Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena were also present during the function.