CM Stalin releases 'Kalaignarin Padaipulagam'

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released the book 'Kalaignarin Padaipulagam' ('Kalaignar's literary world') penned by Sahitya Akademi-winning author and DMK party worker Imayam at the secretariat.

The book was published by the Tamil Nadu Textbook Corporation as part of its initiative to bring out special books on eminent politicians and writers.

The book is a collection of excerpts from novels, short stories, poems, essays, travelogues, cinema dialogues and movie lyrics written by Karunanidhi apart from his autobiography Nenjukku Neethi.

The book consists of essays by 19 prominent national-level writers. It also comprises an essay authored by DMK president MK Stalin.