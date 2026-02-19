CM Stalin releases first set of Dravidian Archive's 7 books tracing ideological legacy

The seven books cover a range of topics, tracing the history of the Dravidian movement.

"Works for the Dravidian repository have been ongoing for the past three years with a team of researchers on the ideology and creative resources of the Dravidian movement," stated the official press note.

The first phase is planned as 13 collections; the CM released seven collections on Wednesday: History of Justice Party, collection of Thanthai Periyar School of Thought, collection of Arignar Anna School of Thought, collection of Dravidian Movement and Women Thinkers, Dravidian Movement and Socio-Cultural and Economic Changes, and collections of Dravidian Movement short stories-2.