CM Stalin releases books on forts in Tamil Nadu and indigenous deities

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday released two English language books on forts in Tamil Nadu and indigenous deities at the Secretariat.

“FORTS OF TAMIL NADU – A WALK - THROUGH” was released by The Tamil Nadu Tourism Department which lists various historic forts in the state and details about what makes them unique.

To educate readers about the histories of the rituals and other cultural practices involving indigenous deities, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department released a book called “FOLK DEITIES OF TAMIL NADU”.

Both books were released in collaboration with The Hindu Group.

The book launch event was attended by Tourism Minister K Ramachandran, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department Minister PK Sekar Babu, Chief Secretary Shiv Das Meena, journalist and Director of The Hindu Group Nirmala Lakshman.