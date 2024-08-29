CM Stalin receives warm welcome in San Francisco Airport

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin received a warm welcome at San Francisco Airport by the Indian diplomats and State industries minister TRB Rajaa and also was welcomed by Actor Napoloen and K Srikar Reddy, Consulate General of India, San Francisco, California.

Stalin is set to take part and address the investors meeting in San Francisco on Thursday.

It is reported that during the meet, Stalin will meet businessmen and executives of many important companies in San Francisco, USA.

Many agreements will be signed with leading companies under the leadership of CM Stalin.

Credits: X/@mkstalin

The official visit from August 27 to September 14 is aimed at spurring industrial growth in Tamil Nadu for the benefit of generations to come.

Following this on Saturday, he will meet the Tamils ​​who have migrated.

He leaves San Francisco for Chicago on September 2.

There, the Chief Minister will meet major institutional investors for 10 days and invite them to invest in Tamil Nadu and start businesses.

The CM plans to return to Chennai on September 14 after completing his US tour.

Credits: X/ @mkstalin



















