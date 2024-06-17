CM Stalin rebukes PM Modi to cover up his failures, says Annamalai

CHENNAI: A day after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin claimed that the INDIA bloc's 'moral victory' in the Lok Sabha polls prompted Prime Minister Narendra Modi to bow down to the Constitution, BJP state president K Annamalai on Sunday said that the ruling DMK government has made it a habit to cover its administrative and governance failures by celebrating matters that would not be of any interest to the people of the state.

“In one such celebration yesterday, CM Stalin claimed “moral victory” over the BJP, like every other party in the INDI alliance. As a recurring habit, CM Stalin gobbles and throws the piece of paper handed over to him without ascertaining if the contents are true,” he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shown the highest respect and regard for the Constitution since his time as the chief minister of Gujarat, contrary to the claim of CM Stalin that PM is reminded of the Constitution only now.

Further, Annamalai said it was his duty to remind CM Stalin about Modi’s life and the respect he has for the Indian Constitution, which for the INDI bloc alliance is nothing but a piece of paper that can be trampled whenever and wherever they are in power.

Accusing CM Stalin for his governance and alliance, the former IPS officer said, “Stalin, a Chief Minister, who has shown utter disregard for the Constitution by making midnight arrests for social media posts, while letting criminals loiter the streets, stonewalling programmes implemented by the Union government and is in alliance today with a party that put our Constitution to grave threat, should be the last person to give lectures on our Constitution.”

“If Stalin had shown little interest in fulfilling the demands of the people of Tamil Nadu, which remained unattended for decades, instead of inventing new reasons for celebrating, the state would be better off,” added the BJP state chief Annamalai.