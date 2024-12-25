CM Stalin pushing investors to come up with schemes enhancing farmers' livelihood: TRB Rajaa

TIRUCHY: Chief Minister MK Stalin has in his heart the livelihood of farmers when reaching out to investors who visit the State, asking them to come up with schemes to improve the economic conditions of the ryots, Industries Minister TRB Rajaa said on Tuesday.

This shows how much the government is committed to developing the standard of living of farmers, Rajaa added.

Interacting with the farmers cultivating cotton in Thiruvarur, the minister said the CM is very particular about industrial development in the State. He is also charting out plans to improve the life standards of the farmers, Rajaa added.

Stating that the Chief Minister has introduced new guidelines to the farmers who cultivate cotton in the region, he added that the farmers would get high yields when they follow the guidelines, which would support and augment their livelihood. “The guidelines to cotton farmers have been charted out in such a way that they would get benefits of the government schemes as well as the profitable price," said the minister.

District collector T Charusree, agriculture officials and others participated in the meeting.