CM Stalin pays tribute to CN Annadurai on his 116th birth anniversary

CHENNAI: Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday paid rich tributes to the DMK stalwart and former chief minister CN Annadurai, on the occasion of his 116th birth anniversary.

According to the statement issued by the state government, CM Stalin and his Cabinet colleagues paid floral tributes to the portrait of Annadurai at Anna Salai here.

Later, Stalin visited the Valluvar Kottam and Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) and paid tributes to the portrait of Annadurai to mark the occasion.

"It was CN Annadurai, who made us stand tall as the best Tamil Nadu. For the 75 years, the DMK has brought many reforms in the society. I praise and bow down to "Perundhagai Anna", the great scholar and a tall leader of TN who made us function as a government of one race," Stalin said in a social media post.

Meanwhile at Anna Arivalayam, Stalin unveiled the logo for the DMK's platinum jubilee celebrations, which will be celebrated on September 17 as Mupperum Vizha.

Ministers Duraimurugan, I Periyasamy, KN Nehru, K Ponmudy, RS Rajakannappan, PK Sekarbabu, Ma Subramanian, Udhayanidhi Stalin, MP Kalanidhi Veeraswamy, Mayor R Priya and others accompanied Stalin.

Later on the day, CM Stalin along with Cabinet colleagues visited the Communist Party of India (Marxist) state headquarters in T Nagar and paid floral tributes to the portrait of late CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury.