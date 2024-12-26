CM Stalin pays rich tributes to Manmohan Singh, recalls his warm relations with Karunanidhi

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday hailed former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who died in Delhi aged 92, for his intellect and leadership and fondly recalled his partnership with former CM M Karunanidhi.

In a post on 'X,' Stalin shared a picture of Singh and Karunanidhi seated together.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, a statesman whose intellect and leadership steered India's economic transformation. His tenure marked an era of steady growth, social progress, and reforms that improved the lives of millions," he said.

Singh's partnership with Karunanidhi was instrumental in advancing Tamil Nadu's development. "Their mutual respect and collaboration brought vital projects and strengthened the state's progress across various sectors. Dr Manmohan Singh valued Tamil Nadu's aspirations, ensuring that the voices of the South resonated in national policies."

Stalin further said that even during turbulent times, Singh and Karunanidhi stood together, exemplifying the strength of coalition politics built on trust and respect for regional identities.

"His calm, thoughtful leadership reflected a rare quality — a leader who spoke less but achieved more, driven by action rather than rhetoric."

"To the people of Tamil Nadu, Dr Manmohan Singh was not only a Prime Minister but a friend of the state. His ability to understand and address our needs helped strengthen Tamil Nadu's role in India's growth story. His modesty, despite his vast knowledge and stature, left a lasting impression on all who had the privilege of working alongside him," the CM added.

He said Singh's legacy of wisdom, humility, and service will continue to guide and inspire future generations.

PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss condoled Singh's demise and hailed him as one of India's best Prime Ministers and a world-renowned economist.