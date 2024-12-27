CM Stalin pays rich tribute to former PM Manmohan Singh

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday paid rich tribute to former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, describing him as a visionary leader who left an indelible mark on the country's development landscape.

Singh's passing, Stalin said, is a loss not only for the Congress party but for the entire nation.

Talking to reporters after paying his respects to the former Prime Minister in New Delhi, Stalin highlighted Singh's instrumental role in initiating various infrastructure projects in Tamil Nadu during his tenure.

Stalin particularly lauded Singh's introduction of the revolutionary 100-day work scheme, which provided a vital safety net for the rural poor.

The DMK president also praised Manmohan Singh's decision to grant classical language status to Tamil, a long-cherished dream of the Tamil people.

This move, the Chief Minister noted, not only recognised the richness and antiquity of the Tamil language but also underscored the Central government's commitment to promoting India's linguistic diversity.

He recalled Manmohan Singh's collaborative partnership with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, which facilitated the implementation of several key projects, including the Chennai Metro Rail project and the seawater desalination project in the state.

Stalin described Singh as a calm and thoughtful leader who preferred action to rhetoric.

The former Prime Minister's success, the Chief Minister observed, lay in his ability to build consensus and forge partnerships with various stakeholders.

Stalin also commended Singh's enduring friendship with Tamil Nadu, which was reflected in his frequent visits to the state and his engagement with its people.

Stalin expressed his deepest condolences to Singh's family on behalf of the DMK, acknowledging the former prime minister's passing as a loss for the entire nation.