CM Stalin, other State officials take 'Social Justice Day' pledge

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, his Cabinet colleagues, MLAs and other officials on Monday took the 'Social Justice Day' pledge, on the eve of Periyar's 146th birth anniversary (September 17).

Chief Minister M K Stalin, state Ministers, MLAs, Chief Secretary N Muruganandam, other secretaries and secretariat staff took the pledge in the state secretariat today.

In order to celebrate the legacy of 'Thanthai' Periyar, the visionary leader who spearheaded the Dravidian movement and broke the age-old chains of societal oppression and championed the cause of social justice, the Tamil Nadu government celebrates his birth anniversary as 'Social Justice Day' every year.

Earlier in the day, CM Stalin and other ministers had paid floral tributes to the portrait of Periyar at the secretariat.