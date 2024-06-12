CM Stalin orders assistance for Tamil victims of Kuwait fire tragedy

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has got in touch with the Indian embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait to extend all possible medial support to Tamils affected by Wednesday's fire accident, which claimed close to 50 lives in the west Asian country so far.

A release issued by the state Overseas Tamils welfare department said that as per the direction of chief minister M K Stalin, the Commissionerate of Overseas Tamils Welfare and Rehabilitation of Tamil has contacted the Indian embassy and Tamil associations in Kuwait to make all efforts to extend all possible medical assistance to Tamils caught in the deadly fire accident in a workers settlement in the city of Mankab in Kuwait early Wednesday.

The release also advised people to contact the helpline numbers of the department +91 1800 309 3793 (domestic) and +91 80 6900 9900, +91 80 6900 9901 (overseas) for information pertaining to the fire accident. As soon as learning about the accident, the Chief Minister instructed the department to identify if any Tamils were affected by the accident and make efforts to extend all possible medical assistance to them, the release said, adding that the state government was in the process of identifying if any Tamils were affected by the fire accident and the injured have been admitted to hospitals there.