ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|23 Aug 2023 5:20 PM GMT
CM Stalin opposes compulsory Hindi test for non-teaching positions in NIT
CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin has condemned the conduct of compulsory Hindi tests for non-teaching positions in NITs and other institutions under the union education ministry.

Likening the move to imposition of Hindi on non-Hindi speaking states, Stalin on Wednesday tweeted, "Compulsory Hindi test by @NTA-Exams for non-teaching positions in NITs and other institutions under @EduMinofIndia undermines linguistic equality and is a blatant disregard for diversity."

"Imposing Hindi deprives the opportunities for youth from Tamil Nadu and other non-Hindi speaking states. Scrap the unjust Hindi language requirement now and make it a test for all."

DTNEXT Bureau

