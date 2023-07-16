CM Stalin opens new IT building in Madurai

MADURAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin inaugurated the Information Technology building of Pinnacle Infotech Solutions, which is established at ELCOSEZ, Vadapalanji in Madurai, through videoconferencing on Saturday.

Pinnacle Infotech Solutions is a prominent player in the Building Information Modeling (BIM) solutions to Architecture, Engineering and Construction (AEC) firms globally.

Electronics Corporation of Tamil Nadu (ELCOT), has allotted 34.09 acre of land for the facility in Madurai. Pinnacle Infotech Solutions has completed its first phase of construction on a total built up space of 1,80,000 sq ft, with an investment of Rs120 crore and has offered employment for 950 professionals, a statement said.

This state-of-the-art IT building is poised to create a substantial impact on the local community by offering employment for approximately 6,000 professionals by the year 2026, contributing significantly to the region’s employment landscape. The inauguration of the IT Building signifies a pivotal moment in Madurai’s journey as an emerging hub for the IT sector and bolstering the region’s technological infrastructure and fostering economic growth.

Minister for Information Technology and Digital Services Department, PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan, Secretary to Government, Information Technology and Digital Services Department, J Kumaragurubaran, Managing Director of ELCOT, S Aneesh Sekhar and other esteemed officials participated in the programme.