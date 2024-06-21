CM Stalin must seek public apology for Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, says MoS Murugan

CHENNAI: Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting L Murugan said the Kallakurichi tragedy has proven the state government is having no regard for the lives of people.

Addressing reporters in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore, Union MoS Murugan said, “The state government does not have any concern for the lives of people. Chief Minister MK Stalin should seek a public apology for the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. He should also visit Kallakurichi and meet the affected people. And, Minister for Prohibition and Excise S Muthusamy should resign owing moral responsibility for the incident.”

Murugan accused the DMK government of not learning its lessons even after mass deaths caused by spurious liquor in Marakkanam in Villupuram six months ago. “It appears illicit arrack is sold at the behest of DMK functionaries,” he said.

The BJP state unit on Friday urged the ruling DMK government to order for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the deaths caused by the sale of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi district. According to the Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad, the Stalin-led DMK government must voluntarily seek a CBI probe into the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy if the government’s machinery has not failed on the issue.

Open toddy shops, demands Annamalai

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai said toddy shops should be opened to make total prohibition a possibility in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters, after participating in International Yoga Day celebrations at Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore, Annamalai said it’s impossible to enforce prohibition in the state immediately.

“Only by opening toddy shops, prohibition can become a possibility. The Tasmac shops should be closed in a phased manner by first shutting 1,000 shops,” he said.

The saffron party also urged the ruling DMK government to conduct a thorough investigation with multiple agencies’ involvement, including the SHRC, NHRC, NCSC, NCW to eradicate the culture of illicit liquor in Kallakurichi and other districts of Tamil Nadu.