CM Stalin moves resolution urging union govt to scrap NEET, allow states to undertake medical admissions

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday moved a resolution in the State Assembly urging the union government to scrap NEET and allow state governments to undertake medical admission in the states on the basis of class 12 marks.

Citing the letters written by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Samajwadi leader Akhilesh Yadav, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Tejaswi Yadav of RJD to the union government demanding the scrapping of NEET in the aftermath of widespread irregularities in the conduct of NEET, Stalin said, “The voice of Tamil Nadu has become the voice of the country now.”

Moving the resolution in the State Assembly, Stalin referred to the large scale irregularities in the conduct of NEET across the country and subsequent cancellation of PG NEET exams and said that the faith of the students in competitive exams has been completely shattered by the enormity of irregularities in the conduct of NEET.

Reiterating that NEET deterred rural and poor students from becoming doctors and affected health care delivery to rural areas, Stalin said that the union government was delaying the assent of the president to the Bill adopted by the state government in 2022 seeking exemption for Tamil Nadu from NEET.

Stalin also added that the union government which was in denial mode initially admitted to irregularities and sacked the chairman of the National Testing Agency (NTA) only after being admonished by the Supreme Court on the NEET irregularities issue.