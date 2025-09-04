CM Stalin meets England minister Catherine West

CHENNAI: As part of his high-level visit to the United Kingdom during the ongoing TN Rising Europe drive, Chief Minister MK Stalin met with Catherine West MP, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State (Indo-Pacific) at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, to discuss opportunities for deeper Tamil Nadu–UK collaboration across a range of strategic areas.

The meeting highlighted Tamil Nadu’s growing relevance as a key player in India-UK partnership not just in economic terms but also in areas such as green economy leadership, education and research, and resilient maritime connectivity.

Stalin emphasised Tamil Nadu’s competitive strengths in electric mobility, renewable energy, IT services, and manufacturing, and invited greater UK participation in these sectors through trade and investment partnerships.

Discussions also explored strengthening TN–UK ties in higher education, skilling, and climate cooperation. The Chief Minister underscored Tamil Nadu’s global leadership in green hydrogen, solar, and wind energy, and discussed how the state could serve as a valuable partner in the UK’s climate diplomacy.

Opportunities for expanding cultural and diaspora linkages, as well as maritime cooperation leveraging Tamil Nadu’s strategic coastal position, were also part of the dialogue. This meeting adds further depth to the Chief Minister’s UK engagements, which have already resulted in the signing of several strategic MoUs across aerospace, maritime intelligence, renewables, textiles, and design education.