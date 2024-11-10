CM Stalin makes surprise drop-in at destitute kids' home in Virudhunagar

MADURAI: It was a pleasant surprise for the inmates of Sathya Ammaiyar Ninaivu Government Children’s Home at Soolakarai in Virudhunagar after Chief Minister MK Stalin made a surprise drop in and offered them cakes and fruits.

The children’s home run by the Social Welfare Department, which initially functioned out of Sattur and later shifted to Soolakarai in 1999, supports destitute kids. The CM made a surprise visit on Saturday to congratulate the institute for performing well.

Currently, 35 students have been accommodated in the home. CM Stalin inspected the facilities at the institute and checked the food prepared for the children.

He told the kids to concentrate on education, terming it the greatest asset for their future. He lauded the administration of the home, appreciating them for imparting tailoring, and gardening skills and involving the kids in sports activities.