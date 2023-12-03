CM Stalin likely to visit Delhi to take part in INDIA bloc meeting

CHENNAI: To discuss the next-course of action, DMK supremo and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin is likely to fly to New Delhi to take part in the INDIA bloc meeting.

With not very encouraging results in the Assembly election of the four states, the Indian National Congress (INC) on Sunday announced that the alliance partners of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc would meet on December 6, Wednesday to discuss about the next action plan for the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Amid the vote counting, Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge has reportedly dialed alliance partners for a meeting in Delhi.

"Kharge, also invited his longtime partner DMK for the meeting. The meeting would take place at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the national Capital. To take part in the meeting, DMK president MK Stalin is likely to fly to New Delhi in a couple of days," sources with DMK said.

As per the initial trends, the BJP is leading in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh while the Congress is leading in Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

It may be recalled that Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav were engaged in bitter exchanges of words with Congress ahead of the five-state elections.