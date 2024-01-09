CM Stalin likely to open jallikattu stadium week after Pongal

MADURAI: The much-awaited jallikattu stadium in Keelakarai village near Alanganallur, which is ready for this season’s bull-taming sport, is likely to be inaugurated either on January 23 or 24 by Chief Minister MK Stalin.

The State government would officially announce the date of inauguration of the stadium in a day or two, Minister for Commercial Taxes and Registration P Moorthy said on Monday after taking part in ‘Kaalkol Nadum Vizha’ at Alanganallur in Madurai district.

Talking to reporters, Moorthy said the district administration has already announced the notifications that jallikattu would be conducted as usual at traditional venues in Avaniyapuram on January 15, Palamedu on January 16, and Alanganallur on January 17.

Govindaraj, vice-president, Alanganallur Jallikattu Vizha Committee, said all necessary arrangements were being made for participating bulls, their owners, tamers and spectators. The bull assembling point and collection point have been cleaned up.

‘Kalavasal’ Selvam, a bull owner along with his son in Alanganallur kept himself busy trimming and shoeing his bull, which has participated in jallikattu over the last six years now.

“Usually, the bull-taming sport commences with the advent of Pongal season and continues till March every year. But this year, it is unlikely to extend till March because of the Lok Sabha elections,” Selvam said.

The Minister also took part in a similar function at Avaniyapuram in Madurai. Collector MS Sangeetha, Commissioner of Police, Madurai City J Loganathan, Mayor of Madurai Corporation Indrani Ponvasanth, Commissioner of Corporation L Madhubalan, A Venkatesan, Sholavandan MLA, M Boominathan, Madurai South MLA, Deputy Mayor T Nagarajan and Alanganallur Town panchayat president Renuka Eshwari were present.